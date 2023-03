Local Living : Columbia hosts St Patrick’s Pet Adoption Special

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Local Living, Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Saint Patrick’s adoption special.

From March 13-18 adoptions are $17, say officials.

For more information head to the shelter located on Humane Lane.

Find more information at: https://columbiasc.gov/st-patricks-adoption-special/