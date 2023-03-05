Manufacturer announces new plant in Blythewood, creating thousands of jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Scout Motors is establishing its first manufacturing plant in Blythewood.

According to the Governor’s office, Scout Motors will build all-electric, next-generation trucks and SUVs. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the company’s $2 billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026, say officials.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,”said Governor Henry McMaster.

Individuals interested in joining the Scout team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.