2023 Veteran’s Expo to provide military families with free health screenings

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The 2nd annual Veteran’s Expo is set to take place on March 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Fairfield County Recreation Center.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia news, Veteran’s Affairs Director, Albertha Woodard says, “The Veterans’ Expo is a way to connect to veterans and their families in Fairfield County with vendors and supporters who provide services ranging from behavioral health to insurance.”

The event will provide free health screenings for veterans and their families, and will include information from over forty vendors.

Food will be provided by Hot Rod Food Truck.