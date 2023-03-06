Fairfield Coroner identifies 19 year-old in fatal vehicle collision

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the individual who was involved in a fatal collision on State Hwy 213 near Alston Rd. in Jenkinsville in the early hours of March 6.

Officials say 19 year-old Brian Deshawn Willingham was the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche that crossed the center line striking a 2014 Peterbilt semi head on.

The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital for treatment. Mr. Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.