SC Forestry Commission suggest you delay outdoor burns

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia’s weather team has been telling you about all of the good weather we’ve seen here recently, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily safe for everything you need to do outdoors.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission says low humidity in addition to high winds that are expected Tuesday and Wednesday of this week could create the perfect conditions for outdoor burns to quickly become wildfires.

Due to these conditions that officials say, the Commission is asking for members of the public to be extra vigilant when burning anything outdoors. The conditions we are expected to see over the next few days generate “greater than average” chances for fires outside that can get out control and spread much faster and in some cases official say may end up taking longer to contain and control.

SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones released a statement over the safety concern,

“We’ve had several dry days and have seen wildfire ignitions begin to increase,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “With the dry front passing through, there will be an increased risk from conducting debris burns and prescribed burns until conditions begin to improve later this week. If you don’t have to burn over the next several days, please consider postponing burning.”

The Forestry Commission says wildfires are preventable when proper safety measures are used. To make sure you are burning as safely as possible make Forestry officials aware that you plan on outdoor burning, creating a firebreak, having adequate personnel on site, enough water and needed equipment at your finger tips in order to keep the fire control at all times.

