Pet of the Week: Virgil

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Virgil! This 2-year-old Terrier-mix is one of the Kershaw County Humane Society’s longest residents! He’s been patiently waiting for his ‘furever’ home since June 2022, at no fault of his own.

Virgil is a gentle giant! He is a big boy, but don’t let his size or breed fool you. He is the sweetest boy, loves to cuddle up with his humans, and give kisses!

He is good with cats, kids, and other dogs, but seems to prefer female dogs over male dogs. Shelter staff always recommend bringing any furry or human family members by for a meet and greet to ensure the perfect fit! His adoption fee is FREE to a good home!

Virgil also knows how to sit and is treat motivated to learn more tricks.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt, there are other ways to give back to the shelter pets. The Kershaw County Humane Society is now holding their “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive! You can donate your gently worn, used, or new shoes to the shelter, which will then be donated to a country in need. The shelter will receive value for the weight of the shoes, which will help the shelter provide medical care, food, and even sponsor adoption fees for displaced animals in our community!

Visit the Kershaw Co. Humane Society at 128 Black River Rd., Camden, SC 29020.