Sumter Police: man dead of self-inflicted gunshot following domestic incident

The Sumter Police Department says a man has died from a self-inflicted gunshot after an ongoing domestic situation that escalated this morning.

Officers say they were called to the Summit Drive area at approximately 9:30 a.m. today and found a couple in a garage struggling over a gun when the wife was shot.

The husband, 63 year-old Quinn Tucker, shot himself after barricading himself inside the home. Crisis negotiators had communicated with him by phone when they heard the gunshot, say authorities.

His wife is being treated for her injury.

The investigation is ongoing.