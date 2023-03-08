Members of Columbia Fire honored at City Hall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some members of the Columbia Fire Department were recognized today at City Council for life saving efforts.

Four members from the 3rd shift crew on Ladder 9 received the city’s safety medallion. The team performed CPR at the Blue Marlin restaurant when a worker there went into cardiac arrest back in January.

thankfully he survived.

His co-workers and fire fighters are credited with the quick response efforts.

Captain Cunningham also hopes that this honor brings forth a sense of continued growth in the fire department.