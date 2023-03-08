SC House passes hate crime bill

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is one step closer to having a hate crime law on the books.

Wednesday the House of Representatives passed the Clementa Pinckney Hate Crimes Act by a vote of 84 to 31.

The bill would add penalty enhancements for violent crimes where the victim was targeted because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, or religion.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

South Carolina and Wyoming are the only two states without a hate crime law.