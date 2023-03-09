Carter Lumber announces $26 million expansion in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading building materials supplier, Carter Lumber, is investing $26 million in Florence County with their new facility. The company will create 80 new jobs.

The family-owned company sells lumber and building supplies such as decking, doors, kitchens, siding and windows.

Carter Lumber has over 170 locations nation-wide. This will mark the company’s third SC location and first facility in Florence.

It is the fourth largest professionally focused lumber and building materials supplier in the nation, according to a press release provided by the Governor’s Office.

The facility is located at 305 West Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville. Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Carter Lumber team should visit the company’s careers page.