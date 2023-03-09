Couple charged with abuse of 6 week-old child

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged a couple with abuse of a 6 week- old child.

Authorities say medical records show six fractures on the child’s body while in the care of 19 year-old Jeffery Mason Browder and 22 year-old Tristen Cheyenne Gladden.

Both suspects had legal custody over their six-week-old child.

The child is currently receiving the care it needs.

Browder and Gladden were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.