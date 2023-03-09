Local Living: SC Philharmonic and Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In your look at Local Living, The SC Philharmonic is performing at the Koger Center Saturday, March 11.

The ‘One Night with Don Juan’ event starts at 7:30.

Tickets range from $20 to $55.

For more information, click here https://www.scphilharmonic.com/

The 6th annual Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival is happening later this month.

The family-friendly festival will be held at the Town Park in Irmo.

Organizers say there will be food vendors, blossom-viewing, handcrafted artwork and more.

The festival is set for March 25, 2023 from 10am- 5pm. For more information click here https://www.townofirmosc.com/business_detail_T8_R53.php