Midlands Technical College announces S.C.’s first mobile Heavy Equipment Operator program

Midlands Technical College (MTC) and Truist have partnered to create South Carolina's first mobile heavy equipment operator training program.

The program is backed by a $700,000 grant donation by Truist Financial Corporation and Truist Foundation.

Through the funding, MTC was able to purchase two simulators that teaches students how to operate four types of heavy equipment: backhoes, bulldozers, excavators, and motor graders.

Officials say it is the first program that will allow the school to bring training directly to students in underserved communities.

For more information about the Heavy Equipment Operator program, visit MTC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Skilled Trades webpage.