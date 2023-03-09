Parents suing Lexington One after student punished for not saying pledge of allegiance

A River Bluff High School student’s parents are suing Lexington District One as well as a teacher and others after they say their daughter was punished for not participating in the pledge of allegiance.

The lawsuit alleges that the teacher demanded the student, 15 year-old Marissa Barnwell, stop to acknowledge the pledge of allegiance, then physically assaulted her, after which she escorted her to the principal’s office to be punished for her actions.

Lexington Police say they reviewed surveillance footage from the school and found no evidence of assault. No charges were filed.

An attorney for the family alleges the girl’s first amendment rights were violated.