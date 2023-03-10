HISTORY IN THE WOODS: SC college students dig up hands-on lesson

UNION, SC (WOLO) — Many college students who are interested in archaeology never have the chance to explore the subject unless it’s their major.

However, a few South Carolina college students are stepping outside their comfort zones to learn more about the Palmetto State’s history.

“People don’t really talk about their history much in South Carolina,” said SC State history major Alashia Pressley. “There’s so much more to it that I wish people would understand.”

This week, Pressley and five other college students experienced history hands-on at an unique archaeological teaching event.

“Archaeology helps us understand the daily lives of the people who were here in the past,” said archaeologist Stacey Young. “We find things that were used and discarded. It helps us tell the story of people.”

Many people lived at the Rose Hill Plantation. The state historic site was the home of former South Carolina governor William Henry Gist and sits right outside of the town of Union.

“They can learn about the history of South Carolina on an old cotton plantation and learn about the people who lived here and the struggles they faced to obtain citizenship and equal rights,” said Stephanie Cohen, Rose Hill site interpreter.

Through her work, Young hopes to learn more about the people who lived in the area as well as pass down her love of the subject.

“It’s exciting because I’m one person and this work would take a lifetime,” the archaeologist said. “It’s great to introduce people to archaeology so they can help us with our research and share these experiences. It’s rewarding for both of us. It’s been great.”

The students who have stayed and learned all week out in Union agree.

“The best thing about this whole experience is that I’ve learned a lot. I’ve met a lot of new people who have intrigued me,” said SC State computer science major Kendrick Small.

“I love the digging and the artifacts that we find,” Pressley added.

“One of my favorite artifacts is a glass that says ‘Alfred England’. I did more research on it and realized it was part of a vase,” Small said.

The event was made possible for the students thanks to an SC State program with funding help coming from USC College of Arts and Sciences.

Young will continue her work at the Rose Hill site through next week.