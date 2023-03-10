UPDATE: Lexington Police identifies driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

Lexington Police say the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Feb. 16 has been identified.

Truck Courtesy: Lexington Police

According to authorities, the victim said that the truck struck her vehicle from behind while she was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the truck fled the area before officers arrived. The incident occurred at North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Round Knob Road.



When interviewed by the Traffic Safety Unit officer, the suspect admitted to being involved and leaving the wreck scene.

A warrant for Leaving the Scene of a Collision has been issued for the driver’s arrest, say authorities.