SLED charges Richland man and woman with fraudulent application for a driver’s license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents have charged a Richland man and woman after they presented fraudulent applications for South Carolina driver’s licenses.

Nathaniel Young, 61, was charged on March 7 with seven counts of Fraudulent Application for a Driver’s License and 38 year-old Shiana Teri Blue on March 8 with one count of the same offense.

Young and Blue were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the arresting agent in Richland County Magistrates Court.