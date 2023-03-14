Advocates gather at State House in support of new abortion ban proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Pro-life advocates are gathering at the State House to support a new abortion ban proposal.

One message, a coalition of pro-life and pro-family organizations in South Carolina is showing their support for the Human Life Protection Act.

The House proposal bans abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly, and the patient’s health and life.

This comes after the State Supreme Court ruled against the Fetal Heartbeat Law, saying it was unconstitutional.

