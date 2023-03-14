Columbia firefighters rescue one person during house fire earlier this morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hanbury Drive earlier today at approximately 11:40 a.m.
Officials say heavy fire and smoke could be seen coming from multiple sides of the structure when they arrived.
The fire was quickly brought under control and the person inside made it out safely.
The home suffered fire damage and smoke damages throughout. The cause of the fire is being investigated.