Lexington deputies looking for stolen, diamond wedding ring

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a stolen gold, square clustered diamond wedding ring.

It was stolen when the owner was moving from their home in the Columbia area, say officials.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Barr at 803-781-2664 or by email tbarr@lcsd.sc.gov

