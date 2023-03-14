Mark Ballas announces he’s leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 20 seasons

(ABC NEWS)—Mark Ballas is leaving “Dancing with the Stars.”

The professional dancer announced his departure from the series, which aired on ABC for 30 seasons before moving to Disney+ last season, after competing in 20 seasons and taking home the Mirrorball Trophy three times.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now,” Ballas, 36, said onstage at the Pearl Concert Theater at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort Sunday night during the final performance of the DWTS Tour. “I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans … you guys are the best fans.”

“My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he continued. “I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Ballas said he had “the best time” on “DWTS” season 31, which he won alongside TikTok star Charli D’Amelio in November.

He left fans with a bit of hope, teasing, “I’m not saying this is the end.”

Ballas made his debut on “Dancing with the Stars” in season 5, which aired in 2007. In addition to his win alongside D’Amelio last year, Ballas previously won the Mirrorball with Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6 and with Shawn Johnson in season 8.