Pet of the Week: Abby!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): Meet Abby! This sweet 5-month-old Staffordshire Terrier mix is looking for her forever home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Abby came to the shelter as a stray and is currently living in a foster home. She loves having both dog and cat fur-friends! While puppies can typically adapt to new environments easily, shelter staff always recommend coming in for a meet-and-greet with any other furry family members or kids to ensure a successful adoption.

If you’d like to meet or are interested in adopting Abby, Pawmetto Lifeline is now moving to an appointment-only adoption approach.

“We want this to be a one-on-one experience, where we help you find the perfect animal, due to the high return rates, and of course the rising euthanasia rates. We always recommend doing that application a couple days beforehand, waiting for us to reach back out to you to do the interview process, and then we help match you with your perfect dog to fit your lifestyle,” says Helen Cotton, the Special Projects Manager at Pawmetto Lifeline.

The shelter is also hosting their March Madness adoption event this weekend, Saturday March 18th from 10am to 6pm. They’re encouraging potential adopters to submit an application for any pets you’re interested in so they can make sure they’ll be at the event for you to meet!

Abby is ready to go home with you today! Her adoption fee includes spay surgery, vaccines, and a microchip. Visit her at Pawmetto Lifeline located at 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212.