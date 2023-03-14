SCDNR searching for ancestors of remains found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Archaeologists with the Department of Natural Resources need help finding relatives of a young man from the 1800’s whose remains were found in Georgetown County.

Officials say the remains were discovered following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

SLED forensic artists, created a facial reconstruction in collaboration with Lexington Medical Center.

Anyone interested in participating in DNA testing should visit: FHD Forensics