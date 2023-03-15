Columbia-Richland FD: Apartment fire caused by knocked over candle

Columbia firefighters responded to The Retreat in Columbia shortly after 1 p.m. today.
Officials say smoke had filled the apartment from a fire that was going in one of the bedrooms.

The fire was caused by a candle that got knocked over in the bedroom, says the Department.

All individuals made it out safely and there were no injuries.

 

 

