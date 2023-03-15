Eau Claire High School and United Way pilot mentorship program for young men of color

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Eau Claire High School and the United Way are teaming up to kickstart a new mentorship program called “Young Men United.”

The pilot program will provide young men of color in 10th and 11th grades with paid internships, apprenticeships, and mentors to prepare them for the future.

Funding for the program was provided in part by a $500,000 donation from Colonial Life, and a $350,000 one time grant from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Eau Claire High School Principal Ekemam Montgomery says the school is always looking for more opportunities for their students.

“We’re here today to unveil yet another layer of care and support for the students of Richland School District One. Starting with the young men of Eau Claire High School,” says Montgomery.

Eau Claire eleventh grader Nazier Hampton says this program will benefit him in more ways than one.

“I want to learn something new and be able to walk away knowing that I learned something — and to be able to be a positive role model for my nieces and nephews. And to further my education on being an automotive mechanic,” says Hampton.

The student sees himself opening his own shop one day complete with automotive work and car detailing.

“I love cars. I always had a thing for cars. My dream car is a 1969 pontiac,” Hampton says.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon believes “Young Men United” will help remove barriers for young men of color.

Witherspoon says the beauty of the program is that the young men decide their path — and then the mentors, internships, and apprenticeships will be there to help them.

“So it’s a great opportunity to put support in place so that they can realize their fullest potential as they complete high school and move forward. So it’s a great partnership and a great thing for our young people,” Dr. Witherspoon says.

The program currently has 20 Eau Claire High School students enrolled.

School officials say the goal is to have 200 young men enrolled across multiple districts within the next six years.