WalletHub: SC 7th most dependent on federal government

According to a recent survey, SC is among the states most dependent on the federal government.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a recent survey, SC is among the states most dependent on the federal government.

According to Wallethub.com, the state ranks seventh on dependence on the feds based on factors like return paid on taxes to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue, and the amount of federal jobs.

Alaska came in as the most dependent on Uncle Sam.