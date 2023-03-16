Attorney for student punished over Pledge of Allegiance asks SC AG Wilson to open criminal investigation

The attorney for a River Bluff High School student who was allegedly punished for not taking part in the Pledge of Allegiance is now filing for a criminal investigation.

In a letter to the attorney, General Tyler Bailey claims the 15 year-old student’s constitutional rights were violated when she was “assaulted by the teacher for not stopping at the pledge.”

The letter follows a lawsuit against Lexington District One for the alleged attack.

Lexington officers reviewed surveillance video of the incident and found no evidence of assault.

Lexington District One says they will respond in the coming weeks.