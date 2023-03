Columbia Police investigating collision between pedestrian and vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is investigating a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of Blossom & Sumter Streets.

The pedestrian has been taken to a hospital.

Information about her condition will be shared once updated.