Lexington School District One addresses Pledge of Allegiance incident involving teen

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the family of a teen who was allegedly assaulted by a teacher after not taking part in the Pledge of Allegiance.

District leaders say the principal at River Bluff High School learned about the incident after it happened at around 8:40 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 29.

In a release, school district officials say, “Lexington One officials strive to demonstrate our commitment to all families that incidents are taken seriously, investigated fully and addressed appropriately. We believe we have the necessary district procedures and board policies in place to fulfill this commitment. Unfortunately, there will be times when a family will not be satisfied with the district’s response, and we regret when that happens and attempt to resolve issues in a manner satisfactory to all parties involved.”

School authorities say the following steps were taken in response:

● An assistant principal began an investigation by reviewing video footage from one camera in

the hallway where the incident occurred.

● The assistant principal met with the parents of the student and informed them that school

administrators were investigating the incident as a personnel matter.

● The district’s Human Resources office was notified and began an investigation.

● The School Resource Officer was notified and a report was filed that afternoon. This is

standard procedure when an incident involves allegations of misconduct that could lead to

criminal charges.

● Following district procedure, the employee, an instructional assistant, was placed on

administrative leave and remained on administrative leave until the district concluded the

investigation.

● During the course of the investigation, additional video footage from another camera position

in the hallway was obtained and reviewed.

● The parents and their attorney came to the school to review all video footage.

● Law enforcement reviewed all video footage and informed the district that no criminal charges

would be filed related to this incident.

Due to the recent coverage of the incident, the student and employees involved are receiving hateful communication, says the School District.