COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you are filling up at the pump this weekend, prices are up again.

Here in the Midlands we are paying an average of $3.15 a gallon, that’s up nearly 10 cents from last week.

The national average stands at $3.45 a gallon.