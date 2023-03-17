Dominion Energy celebrates Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy is recognizing Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day this Saturday for their contributions to the communities they serve.

More than 3 million company customers depend on natural gas employees to heat their homes, cook their food and fuel their businesses during normal days and also holidays.

This is the eighth year in which the day has been celebrated across the country.

The public can show thanks by using #GasWorkersDay when posting notes of appreciation and sharing how natural gas workers are strengthening communities.