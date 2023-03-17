Ft. Jackson updates enlistment status of former trainee who hijacked school bus

Fort Jackson is responding to the recent verdict of a former trainee who hijacked a Forest Acres school bus full of children at gunpoint in 2021.

Jovan Collazo was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Fort Jackson says the Army is updating his status and will complete all relevant administrative processes including separating him from the Army.

Collazo will be taken to a mental health facility for further treatment.