Local Living: Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s spring time in the Midlands.

Monday is the official First Day of Spring.

The 6th annual Irmo Cherry Blossom Festival is happening this weekend.

The family-friendly festival will be held at the Town Park in Irmo.

Organizers say there will be food vendors, blossom-viewing, handcrafted artwork and more.

The festival is set for March 25, 2023 from 10am- 5pm. For more information click here https://www.townofirmosc.com/business_detail_T8_R53.php