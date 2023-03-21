Brooklyn, NY crash kills 2, injures 5

(ABC News) — Two people were killed and five injured after a car jumped a curb and crashed before going onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Officials say the white sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and struck multiple vehicles, jumped a curb and struck multiple pedestrians.

Good samaritans had to remove passengers from a badly damaged SUV . At this hour the 49-year-old driver is in custody and police are investigating whether or not they were under the influence.