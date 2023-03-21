Columbia Fire Dept.: House fire caused by space heater
The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilkes Road after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters say the fire broke out in a bedroom and a person was still inside the home.
The Richland Coroner’s Office had to be called in and they are currently working the incident.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater.