Columbia Fire Dept.: House fire caused by space heater

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilkes Road after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Columbia Fire Department

Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilkes Road after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in a bedroom and a person was still inside the home.

The Richland Coroner’s Office had to be called in and they are currently working the incident.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater.