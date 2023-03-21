Ft. Jackson to open first Soldier Performance Readiness Center

FT. JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)– Fort Jackson will open it’s first Soldier Performance Readiness Center on March 24.

The center is dedicated to training soldiers who can be physically fit and mentally tough.

Officials say, “the facility marks a culture shift in the Army towards a holistic fitness approach meaning both physical and non-physical.”

It will be named in honor of Drill Sgt. Timothy Kay.