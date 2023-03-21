RCSD: One person dead after shooting at Creek Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies found an unresponsive 27 year-old man with gunshot wounds after they were called to the 300 block of Creek Drive on March 20 around 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.