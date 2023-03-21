Deputies: Two charged for shooting death of man selling dog at KFC in Bishopville

(Courtesy: Sumter Co. Detention Center) Michael Dinkins

(Courtesy: Sumter Co. Detention Center) Byron Miller

LEE CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies have arrested two men for the shooting death of a man selling a dog at a KFC last month.

Michael Dinkins & Byron Miller are both charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

According to investigators, on February 6, two men went to the KFC on Sumter Highway in Bishopville to sell a French Bulldog, when the shooting happened and the dog was stolen.

Authorities say Lonnie Ray was shot several times and died, while the other victim, Mickey Wilkes, wasn’t hurt.

But the dog hasn’t been found.

Dinkins and Miller were taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and both were denied bond.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.