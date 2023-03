WalletHub: South Carolina has 5th highest resignation rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is among the states with the most people leaving their jobs.

According to Wallethub.com, South Carolina has the 5th highest resignation rate in the country with a resignation rate of 3.3% over the past month.

Kentucky topped the list with Massachusetts having the fewest employees leaving jobs.