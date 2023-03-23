Crisis negotiators talk man off transmission tower

(Image: West Columbia Police Department logo)

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Just before 4:30 Thursday night, the West Columbia Police Department was alerted to an incident requiring authorities to call in their Crisis Negotiations Team.

Police responded to the intersection of Airport Boulevard, Williams Street and Charleston Highway in West Columbia where officials say they discovered 59 year old Michael Moore at the top of a transmission tower.

In tandem with the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Fire and Police Departments, and Lexington County Fire Department, West Columbia Crisis Team negotiators were able to talk Moore into coming down off the tower and safely to the ground.

Authorities say Moore has since been taken to an area hospital to undergo a medical and mental health evaluation. No injuries were reported.

West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce release a statement regarding the incident saying,

“This type of call illustrates how our officers work with assisting those in a mental health crisis. I am thankful that we were able to bring Mr. Moore safely down and make the needed resources. Thank you to the Cayce Police Department, Cayce Fire Department, Lexington County Fire Department, and the West Columbia Fire Department for the assistance that they provided.”

