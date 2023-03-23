SLED investigates officer involved shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dillon County.

Deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lake View where they were searching for a drive-by shooting suspect. As they approached the residence they ended up exchanging gunfire with 31-year-old Jessie Aceves.

Aceves was later arrested on multiple charges including Attempted Murder.