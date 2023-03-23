TIME Bicycles to build nation’s largest carbon fiber bicycle factory in Spartanburg

A leading carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer is establishing its first SC facility in Spartanburg to build the nation's largest carbon fiber bicycle factory.

TIME Bicycles will invest $6.5 million towards the project and create 105 new jobs.

The company is one of Europe’s most significant cycling brands, according to the Governor’s Office.

Their bicycles have won the Olympic gold, and numerous other championships.

TIME plans to renovate an existing 140,000-square-foot factory located at 19810 Asheville Highway in Landrum.

Renovations are expected to begin in April, and operations are expected to be begin in the fourth quarter.

Individuals interested in joining the TIME Bicycles team should visit readySC.