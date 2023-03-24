Citizen donates new bullet-proof vest to Kershaw deputy K-9

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is giving a big thank you to a citizen for recently donating a bullet-proof vest to K-9 Kilo.

In photo (left to right): George Sensor, Master Deputy John Carter, Sheriff Lee Boan /Photo credit: Chief Deputy Tyrrell “Rock” Coleman In photo (left to right): George Sensor, Master Deputy John Carter, Sheriff Lee Boan /Photo credit: Chief Deputy Tyrrell “Rock” Coleman

George Sensor of Sensor Enterprises, presented the generous gift.

In a statement following the donation, Sheriff Lee Boan said, “The protection of your KCSO K-9s are very important to us. They are deputies too. We want all of them to go home safe at the end of their shifts.”