Former Prisma Health employee arrested for allegedly stealing medical equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Prisma Health employee has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment from a local hospital.

Gregory L. Gill, 36, was accused of stealing an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine worth $25,000 from Prisma Health Baptist after the hospital’s security team reported the crime to CPD.

Additional thefts include two ‘Welch Allyn’ machines worth between $30-50,000 and a mobile computer worth $8,000, say authorities.

Gill is charged with Two Counts of Grand Larceny.

Investigators believe the items may have been stolen for resale purposes.

Updates will become available when additional information is provided.