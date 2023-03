Shandon United Methodist Church holds clothing and book sale

Happening this weekend... a sale for charity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Happening this weekend… a sale for charity.

Shandon United Methodist Church is hosting a clothing and book sale.

It takes place tonight until 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church on Devine Street.

They will have books, clothes, jewelry and more.

All donations will go to local charities like Harvest Hope Food Bank.