Suspect in Reardon St. fatal drive-by shooting arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County deputies and SLED have arrested a man for a deadly drive-by shooting last month in Manning.

Dyontae Gamble is charged with the murder among other crimes.

On February 2, Police say the shooting happened on Reardon Street where Lelanni Durham was shot and killed.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.