The best of the best talent on display at Harbison Theatre

Tyler Ryan learns about the MTC "Showoff" at Harbison Theatre

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — The return of the annual Midlands Tech talent contest, the MTC Showoff returns to the Harbison Theatre on Saturday. Each year, students, faculty, and staff all audition for 10 coveted spots, performing their talents for the public and judges on stage for the title of “Biggest Showoff,” and a $1000 grand prize.

The event is scheduled for Saturday evening, and will be hosted by ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan.

You can get ticket information HERE.