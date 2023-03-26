RCSD investigate domestic violence homicide that escalated to a stand-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a domestic violence homicide that escalated to a stand-off with a barricaded suspect.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Mallet Road. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman with gunshot wounds lying outside one of the apartment buildings. A male suspect, whom deputies believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside an apartment. Deputies were initially told that a child was inside with the suspect but later confirmed there was never a child with the suspect.

Crisis Negotiators and Special Response Team units were immediately called to the scene. According to investigators, a team of negotiators spoke with the suspect for nearly three hours attempting to resolve the situation peacefully and without further loss of life. Negotiators determined that the suspect and the victim had a romantic relationship.

Close to 9 p.m., the suspect stopped responding to negotiators. Minutes after that investigators say, deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot from inside the apartment and entered the apartment and found the suspect with a gunshot wound to the upper body.