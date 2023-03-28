Newberry Wolves quarterback featured on American Idol

South Carolina is well represented in this season of American Idol with eight Palmetto State natives headed to Hollywood.

One of those contestants is Newberry Wolves quarterback Brayden Phillips.

A Newberry spokesperson says the Lancaster native is a country singer-songwriter who already has a single on his hands with 1.7 million views on TikTok.

American Idol Hollywood week starts Sunday night at 8 p.m.