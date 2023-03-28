UPDATE: Man arrested for stolen merchandise out on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies say Yong Li Dong was released from jail on Friday evening after a judge set a $10,000 Personal Recognizance bond. The bond allows a person to leave jail without posting bail with the court.

The 54 year-old faces charges of receiving stolen items after deputies discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise inside of his Indigo Springs Drive home.

Deputies say they searched his home with a warrant initially obtained in reference to the theft of medical equipment.

Once inside the home deputies say the located items valued at around $500,000.

The items were allegedly linked to shoplifting cases from area stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot.

Those retailers are continuing to do inventory count to find out what items belong to which store.

How the stolen goods were acquired is still being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

